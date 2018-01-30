Toddler critical after being rushed to Metro with suspicious injuries

Lorain police were called to Mercy Hospital Emergency Room after a 3-year-old with suspicious injuries was admitted.

Xzayvian Harris was taken to the ER by his mother, 25-year-old Alisha Brooks-Hall.

Staff said they were told that Xzayvian had been pushed over a diaper box by his 1-year-old brother.

Shortly before calling an ambulance, Hall found him unresponsive.

Emergency Room staff concluded that the injuries were not consistent with the explanation they were given and called the police.

Xzayvian was transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Police say they believe the assault on the toddler was deliberate.

No charges have been filed at this time, but arrests are expected.

