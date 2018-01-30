Native Americans: Benching Wahoo step in right direction

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

Native American groups say they'll continue to push for changes in sports imagery they see as racist after the Cleveland Indians decided to remove the Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms starting next year.

Jacqueline Pata is the executive director of the National Congress of American Indians. She says the decision by the Indians and Major League Baseball may put some pressure on schools and sports teams that have been rejecting change. Mostly, she's counting on growing public sentiment that names like the Braves, Indians, Chiefs, Blackhawks and Redskins are racist and dehumanizing.

While Cleveland players won't don Chief Wahoo, the red-faced cartoon with a big-toothed grin and feather headband won't disappear from merchandise.

The mascot has been a part of the team since 1947. Those who support the mascot say they're disappointed Cleveland has bowed to political correctness.

Associated Press writers Tom Withers in Cleveland and Mauricio Savarese in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, contributed to this report.

