2018 State of the Union round table: Cleveland politicians offer real-time analysis

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union on CBS at 9 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: AP Images)

President Donald Trump will deliver his first official State of the Union address on Capitol Hill Tuesday night.

His speech begins just after 9 p.m. before a joint session of Congress.

As the president prepares for what could be a pivotal address, Cleveland 19 News will feature pre- and post-address coverage of the speech with round table speakers that include:

Trump is expected to promote economic progress under his leadership and legislative accomplishments, like the GOP tax overhaul he signed into law in December.

Our economy is better than it has been in many decades. Businesses are coming back to America like never before. Chrysler, as an example, is leaving Mexico and coming back to the USA. Unemployment is nearing record lows. We are on the right track! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

The president will also likely highlight the need for an immigration solution.

He's expected to make a renewed push toward a $1 trillion infrastructure deal, boosting military funding and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

First Lady Melania Trump, who opted to not attend the Davos World Economic Forum, will be present for tonight's address.

I will be joined tonight by an honorable group of Americans. Sitting with me are heroes who have served our nation in times of need, families who have suffered at the hands of evil, and citizens who have embraced the American dream. #SOTU — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 30, 2018

The White House has listed other issues the president will discuss, including trade, national security and America's ongoing war on terror.

And, according to White House excerpts -- reported by Politico -- Trump hopes to bridge political divides by saying “Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family...So tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.