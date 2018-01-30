Streetsboro first responders save man's life following crash

Streetsboro firefighters applied chest compressions to a victim at a Sheetz gas station, saving his life. (Source: Streetsboro Police Department)

Streetsboro police arrived at an accident scene Monday night to find a man slumped over his steering wheel with no heartbeat.

Officers removed the man from his car and began chest compressions until the Streetsboro Fire Department was able to attach an auto compression device.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was revived.

The man, who was not identified, remains in the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The crash occurred at a Sheetz gas station along State Route 14.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.