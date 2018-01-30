3 easy, creative Super Bowl LII recipes from Cleveland chefs (videos)

Looking for a recipe that's not part of the normal Super Bowl Sunday menu?
Two Cleveland chefs have shared their versions of amped up apps.
Chef Andy Dombrowski, who is the executive chef for Zack Bruell's restaurants, shared a recipe for a Tater Tot waffle bar and a cheesy fondue bread bowl. Watch the videos above for delicious step-by-step instructions.
Ingredients:
Directions:
1. Heat waffle iron until smoking hot
2. Line waffle iron with Tater Tots and cook until crispy -- about 8 to 10 minutes (repeat until you have enough)
3. Cut Tot waffles into fours.
4. Pile high with your favorite toppings.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Chef Matt Mytro at Flour Restaurant shared his recipe for fried lasagna snacks. Watch the video above for delicious step-by-step instructions.
Directions:
1. Spray bottom of a deep pan and add lasagna sheets to cover bottom.
2. Spread 4 oz. of marinara over noodles.
3. Sprinkle mozzarella/provolone blend. Season w/ salt and pepper.
4. Next layer add lasagna sheets.
5. Spread 4 oz. of ricotta cheese evenly over lasagna sheets.
6. Evenly sprinkle sausage, basil, and mozzarella/provolone mix. Season with salt and pepper.
7. Repeat each layer one more time.
8. Cover lasagna with plastic wrap and foil.
9. Preheat oven at 350 degrees.
10. Bake lasagna for 1 hour.
11. Allow to cool and than cut into squares.
12. Place squares in freezer and allow to freeze solid.
13. Preheat fryer to 350 degrees.
14. Place lasagna squares in a bowl and toss with rice flour.
15. Deep fry for two minutes and place on plate.
16. Garnish with Reggiano and parsley.
Ingredients:
