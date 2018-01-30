Councilman aims to boost city pride with script Parma signs

Cleveland's got one, so what about Parma?

Parma City Council President Sean Brennan is spearheading a program to raise funds to create and place a script Parma sign somewhere in the city.

"My wife, kids and I love the script Cleveland signs and have family photos at all of them," said Brennan in a prepared statement.

He contacted Signature Sign Company – the creator of the Cleveland signs – to request that they provide him with some possibilities for script Parma signs.

The next steps involve inviting the community to get behind the project and help make it come to life.

"We will need to raise approximately $15,000 to cover the costs of the project," Brennan explained. "We are also seeking suggestions regarding where the best location would be for the sign."

Brennan says this will only be the first of several script Parma signs he would like to see around Parma.

He believes the signs will inspire more pride in the community and encourage people from outside the community to visit Parma and learn what all it has to offer.

Supporters of the project are invited to donate at the project's GoFundMe page.

