Kevin Love could be out for up to 2 months with broken hand: Reports

Kevin Love left tonight’s Cavs game against the Pistons in Detroit during the first quarter with a left hand injury.

He received X-rays at the arena, which revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand, according to Cavs spokesperson Cherome Owens.

Love will not return to play tonight.

His status will be updated after additional examination and consultation tomorrow in Cleveland.

