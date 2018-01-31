Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks with broken hand, LeBron says 'It's a huge blow for our team'

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Kevin Love to a potentially season-altering hand injury after exiting in the first quarter during Tuesday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Love left after only playing 4:41 in the game. The injury occurred as Detroit Pistons players swatted at the ball after Love came down with a rebound.

Here's where Kevin Love broke his hand. Major blow to the Cavs... pic.twitter.com/vQeyGmxUZS — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 31, 2018

The 29-year-old immediately ran off the court and down the tunnel toward the locker room, where he received X-rays at the arena in Detroit. He was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his fifth metacarpal, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The injury occurred in his non-shooting hand.

Well @NBAonTNT I’m not sure I needed THIS close a look at the hand Kevin Love injured in the first quarter vs the Pistons ??

Dennis Scott says Love has now gone for x-rays. pic.twitter.com/HMKwGSpKdt — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2018

He is expected to miss up to 8 weeks with the injury.

Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 31, 2018

Love has only missed one game this season, but he has recently been involved in the team's turmoil after reports surfaced about teammates questioning Love was really ill when he exited from a game early.

"I didn't call him out," Isaiah Thomas said. "I asked him why wasn't he at the game during the game supporting his teammates."

Following the game, Love's teammates spoke about the injury and what it means moving forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James' reaction to losing Kevin Love to a fractured hand in tonight's loss to the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/ONFRsmJyEs — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 31, 2018

"We got to hold down the fort until he comes back."



IT on losing Kevin Love to a fractured left hand in the loss to the Pistons. #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/uUr0KbUC4q — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 31, 2018

Channing Frye keeps a positive frame of mind when discussing the news of losing Kevin Love to a fractured hand. #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/3uGigzBQzQ — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 31, 2018

Once again all these injuries suck...@kevinlove get well you will be missed! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

Love will receive an additional examination on Wednesday in Cleveland.

