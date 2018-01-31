Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks with broken hand, LeBron says 'I - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks with broken hand, LeBron says 'It's a huge blow for our team'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Kevin Love to a potentially season-altering hand injury after exiting in the first quarter during Tuesday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Love left after only playing 4:41 in the game. The injury occurred as Detroit Pistons players swatted at the ball after Love came down with a rebound.

The 29-year-old immediately ran off the court and down the tunnel toward the locker room, where he received X-rays at the arena in Detroit. He was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his fifth metacarpal, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The injury occurred in his non-shooting hand.

He is expected to miss up to 8 weeks with the injury.

Love has only missed one game this season, but he has recently been involved in the team's turmoil after reports surfaced about teammates questioning Love was really ill when he exited from a game early.

"I didn't call him out," Isaiah Thomas said. "I asked him why wasn't he at the game during the game supporting his teammates."

Following the game, Love's teammates spoke about the injury and what it means moving forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love will receive an additional examination on Wednesday in Cleveland.

