Northeast Ohio weather: Big temperature swings

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
Temperatures remain above normal tonight with the cloud cover and southwest wind. Some light snow/wintry mix will be around tonight. I'm not expecting this to cause many issues. The light snow will shift south of Cleveland after 6:00 a.m. We are tracking an arctic front that will cross the region later tomorrow. We should be able to make it above 40 degrees before the front passes. Much colder air builds in Thursday night and Friday. It will be windy with lake effect snow in the area.
