Northeast Ohio weather: Brief warm up today and tomorrow!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

Low pressure is moving into Ontario today. This will push a warm front northeast across our area. A cold front will drop in tonight. Another cold front will pass through tomorrow. This will bring us a fresh dose of cold, Arctic air.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! It's very quiet this morning. We've been below freezing for quite some time though, so watch for slick spots, especially on secondary roads.

Despite the bitterly cold start to our day, we'll actually thaw out nicely this afternoon.

9:00 AM: 27°, Noon: 36°, 5:00 PM: 44°

Early-morning models are hinting at a little light snow developing this morning. If this does come to fruition, it would probably be east of I-77. I'll keep a close eye on it and I'll keep you updated on TV this morning.

Otherwise, today will be dry, mostly cloudy, and windy. Winds will be sustained from the south at 15 – 25 mph.

Wintry Mix Possible Tonight:

We're still thinking a little light wintry mix of rain and snow may pass through the area after sunset tonight. Temperatures should stay above freezing from about 11:00 AM today until late Thursday evening, so this wintry mix should not cause major issues for us. It'll be more of a nuisance for evening travelers than anything else.

This precipitation will wind down through the early-morning hours of your Thursday. By Thursday morning's commute, we should be dry in most areas.

Cold Ending To The Work Week:

With colder air streaming in late tomorrow, don't be surprised to run into some late-day snow on Thursday. It could develop as soon as the evening commute.

Temperatures will fall into the teens on Thursday night with chances for light snow continuing.

Friday will also be cold. Highs will only top out in the upper teens. Light snow or flurries are possible.

Weekend Outlook:

We still need to keep a close eye on this weekend's forecast. This doesn't look like a major storm, but we could be looking at several inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers at night. High: 31°

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers before noon. High: 25°