Cleveland may not be in the Super Bowl, but its paint will be

The Browns are far from reaching the NFL's pinnacle game, but that doesn't mean Cleveland can't be a part of Super Bowl 52.

The paint on the U.S. Bank Stadium field in Minnesota comes from Cleveland's Pioneer Athletics, a Northeast Ohio company since 1905.

"We are honored and excited to be a part of the most watched football game of the year and one of the greatest sporting events in the world," said Doug Schattinger, President of Pioneer Athletics. "As Clevelanders, we're proud that the hard work of Northeast Ohioans will be well-represented on this internationally-viewed stage."

The 113-year-old company supplies over 22,000 high schools, universities, and professional sports organizations across the country. Over the past two months, Pioneer Athletics has supplied paint for 25 college football games, the NFL Pro Bowl, and several college football playoff games.

The paint isn't the only Super Bowl essential coming from Ohio.

Workers at the Wilson factory in Ada, Ohio are stamping and sewing the footballs that will be used in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Ada is about 80 miles northwest of Columbus.

