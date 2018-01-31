Woman sentenced for 2-year-old grandson's methadone overdose dea - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman sentenced for 2-year-old grandson's methadone overdose death

Norma Caraballo-Vazquez (Source: Cleveland police) Norma Caraballo-Vazquez (Source: Cleveland police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 45-year-old woman will be sentenced on a involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to her 2-year-old grandson's accidental overdose death.

Norma Caraballo-Vazquez entered a no-contest plea earlier this month in connection to the charge. 

Investigators say her 2-year-old grandson, Noah Harvey, was pronounced dead at a hospital in March 2017.

An autopsy found that Noah died with a large amount of drugs in his system, including methadone that was prescribed to his grandmother, a recovering heroin addict. He also had several times the recommended amounts of Benadryl and Robitussin in his little body.

Caraballo-Vazquez was babysitting Noah while his mother was at work. She text Noah's mom and told her he was sick and needed to see a doctor.

"It still weighs a lot, but with everything that has gone on, I'm very satisfied with all the help I have received, from not only the detective, but also the prosecutor," Noah's mother told Cleveland 19 News.

Caraballo-Vazquez's sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in a Cleveland Municipal Courtroom. She could face up to 11 years behind bars.

