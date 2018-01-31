Man, woman found shot overnight on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and woman on the city's east side overnight.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of East 144th Street just after midnight Wednesday morning, according to Cleveland police.

Police and paramedics found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot to her back and a unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.

Police say there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting.

