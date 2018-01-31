Encounter a coyote? Here's what you should do

A coyote spotted on the Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park in October 2017 (Source: WOIO)

Coyote sightings in Northeast Ohio are becoming more common in urban settings.

Coyotes are highly adaptable mammals, and are common throughout Ohio's 88 counties, in both urban and suburban settings.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says that an encounter with an urban coyote is seldom a cause for alarm, but here are a few suggestions to keep in mind:

Understand that coyotes are common throughout Ohio.

If you spot a coyote on your property, make sure to remove all "attractants" to deter the coyote from returning, including securing garbage and removing outside pet food primarily before nightfall. Remember to clean up around the grill as well.

Keep small dogs and cats inside, especially between sunset and sunrise, because coyotes prey primarily on small mammals.

Make noise, clap your hands, and shout. The coyote will likely move on at this point. A coyote that loses its fear of humans can potentially become a threat.

If a coyote does not respond to harassment, such as loud noises, or it is presenting a conflict even after attractants are removed, contact a licensed nuisance trapper.

The ODNR says there is no immediate need to report a coyote sighting unless it appears hurt, sick, and fearless of humans.

