2nd person charged in death of 5-year-old; mom and social worker charged with trafficking more than $10K in food stamps

Indictments were handed down Wednesday connected to the case of a 5-year-old found dead in Cleveland.

Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.

Cuyahoga County prosecutor said Jordan's mother, Larissa Rodriguez and Nancy Caraballo were indicted for food stamp trafficking. Caraballo worked as a home liaison for an agency called Bright Beginnings.

Prosecutors said Larissa Rodriguez received $1,000 a month in food stamps for her family and sold those stamps for 50-cents on the dollar to Caraballo. The scheme went on from July 2015 to December 2017.

A second person has also been charged in connection with Jordan's death.

Christopher Rodriguez, Larissa's boyfriend was charged with aggravated murder.

Larissa Rodriguez was charged in December with murder, felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and offenses against human corpse, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

Cleveland police say officers first started investigating Jordan's disappearance Monday, Dec. 18, after receiving a tip from Pakistan from the brother of Larissa's boyfriend, Scott Rodriguez.

Investigators went to the West 80th Street home but found nothing. Rodriguez was taken into custody for questioning on Dec. 18.

When investigators returned the next day, they found the human remains buried in the backyard.

According to police, Rodriguez initially told officers that Jordan has special needs and was unable to speak. She said Jordan was visiting his paternal father in Texas.

Rodriguez is a mother of 9 children and pregnant with her 10th, according to family members.

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services removed four children from Rodriguez's dirty and cockroach-infested home and placed them in emergency foster care. The four children range in age from 16 months to 12 years.

Other children already live with other family members.

Rodriguez is being held on $1 million bond and will be back in court on Feb. 8.

