Support group gives pit bulls, recovering addicts a second chance

A former drug addict is crediting abused and neglected pit bulls for helping him kick his drug and alcohol addiction.

Michael Favor is the founder of Pitbulls and Addicts, a support group that gives dogs and former drug users a second chance.

The Staten Island, N.Y. man who is the son of a former NYPD officer said he never imagined he would be a drug addict. He admits to using 15 bags of cocaine a day.

"I went from abusing myself with cocaine, alcohol, gambling being high and driving//i just eliminated my negative addiction and replaced it with a positive addiction," say Favor.

Now, Favor has kicked his drug addiction and is now positively addicted to the support group.

"The animals help because I know that if I slip up, these animals are going to," says Favor. "Of course people are here, but they need me, and I need them."

A carpenter by trade, Favor constructed a 4,000 square-foot facility used to take in abused and neglected dogs from all over the country.

"I think society really doesn't give addicts a chance, the same way they don't give pit bulls a chance and you know, society just shuns them," says Gina Polizzi, a recovering addict and Pitbulls and Addicts volunteer.

Favor's group is saving countless lives, both furry and human.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO and CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.