'Kill Them All' threat & swastika message prompts Wooster High School lock down

Extra police officers have been assigned to Wooster High School after threatening messages were found inside the school.

Wooster police said school officials contacted them about the graffiti immediately.

Officers also warned there is a lot of misinformation circulating on social media.

At this time, nobody has been charged, but police said the investigation is ongoing and they are "in constant communication with school administration."

Superintendent of Wooster City School District Dr. Michael Tefs says it's disheartening.

"It's amazing what one message, one student can make remarks like that that can cause such anxiety for the school district and the community," he said.

Wooster City Schools posted a message on its website, letting the community know that all schools would be placed on lock down with extra officers on patrol.

"There's not as much mobility for our students. Our classroom doors will be locked. There's not a lot of movement in the hallways. If there is movement, that movement is typically escorted," said Dr. Tefs.

There's restricted access for visitors.

All Wooster schools will be on lock down until the foreseeable future.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wooster Police at 330-287-5720.

