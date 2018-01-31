Multiple packages stolen from Fairview Park porches

Police issued a warning for residents Wednesday, after multiple packages have been stolen off front porches.

The thefts have all happened in the past couple of weeks.

Empty Amazon packages from the victims have been found in a dumpster behind a Fairview Park business.

Officers say the suspect is believed to be driving a white 2004 Chevy Impala that may have a temporary tag.

Please contact Fairview Park police if you see this vehicle or other suspicious vehicles/persons in your neighborhood.

