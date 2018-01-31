Cleveland police say victim was shot by his own brother

Victim shot while sitting in his car on Lakeshore. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police say a man was shot by his own brother on the city's east side.

The shooting happened just before noon on Wednesday.

According to officers, the victim was sitting in his car in the area of 15550 Lakeshore Avenue, when the brother shot him several times.

No word on the victim's condition.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot, but was apparently taken into custody shortly afterward while walking down Lakeshore.

His name has not been released.

Witnesses tell Cleveland 19 the shooting victim drove himself to a nearby gas station to get help.

