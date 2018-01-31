Cuyahoga County warns Red Solo Cups could ruin your Super Bowl party buzz

"Red solo cup, I fill you up" but I can't then recycle you when I'm finished drinking.

OK, those aren't quite the lyrics, but the fact that most cups you buy for a party can't be recycled.

Can you recycle coffee cups, fast food cups, red plastic cups or other party cups? The answer is simply, no.

Before purchasing cups for your Super Bowl (or any) party, consider the fact that they will not be recycled and will end up in a nearby landfill.

Any of the cups mentioned above should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling receptacles. the only plastic that belongs in curbside recycling include bottles, jars, jugs and tubs.

"The rigid thermoform plastics are brittle and break apart while moving through the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF or recycling plant). The loose pieces end up mixed into the good, recyclable glass and paper in the plant," according to the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District. "Make sure the fast food cups, red plastic party cups (and all other colors) make it into the trash instead."

The numbers on plastics are no longer used to determine if it can be recycled.

The Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District explained they are resin codes used by the plastics industry to identify the chemicals used to make the container.

Consider this alternative from the waste district before buying non-recyclable cups:

If you don't want to throw cups in the trash, take advantage of a mail-back recycling program. TerraCycle offers national programs (Brigades®) to collect previously non-recyclable or hard to recycle waste. The company offers a collection program for rigid plastic cups. Most of the TerraCycle's Brigades offer free shipping as well as a rebate or donation for each piece that you collect. Learn more about TerraCycle's Brigade programs.

Learn more about what plastics can and cannot be recycled here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.