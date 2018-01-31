Traffic update: Crews clear disabled semi from I-90 East - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Traffic update: Crews clear disabled semi from I-90 East

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
(Source: OHGO) (Source: OHGO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A disabled semi truck shut down several lanes of traffic Wednesday on Interstate 90 East near the East 140th Street exit.

According to Cleveland police, three lanes were blocked causing a traffic slow down.

Crews have cleared the large rig and traffic is beginning to flow normally.

