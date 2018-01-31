Cleveland company tapped to paint Super Bowl football field

Pioneer Athletics from Cleveland has the honor to paint the field for Super Bowl LII.

They've been there before providing paint for Super Bowls 47 and 48.

Doug Schattinger, president of Pioneer Athletics, is stoked about his company providing the paint that will be seen by millions of football fans around the world.

He said when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles step on the turf at US Bank Stadium, he will be watching to see how the paint holds up as much as he will be watching the game.

They have sent three heated trucks with paint to adorn the field.

The 113-year-old company, which started out making chicken feed, is proud to represent Cleveland in the biggest football game of the season, even though The Browns are not playing.

