Grayton Road 'Queen of Hearts' game continues; jackpot to hit $1 million

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Players furiously fill out Queen of Hearts game tickets at the Grayton Road Tavern. (Source: WOIO) Players furiously fill out Queen of Hearts game tickets at the Grayton Road Tavern. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Grayton Road Tavern’s popular “Queen of Hearts” weekly drawing was held Wednesday night with $822,000 on the line.

Unfortunately, there was no winner, meaning the game will continue next week with a jackpot that will likely exceed $1 million.

HOW IT WORKS:

A deck of 52 cards, including the jokers, is placed face down on a board and sealed.

Each card is numbered, from one to 54.

When players purchase their tickets, they put their name and phone number on the back and then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.

The remaining card numbers are: 20, 28, 30, 39, 41, 45, 49, 50, 52.

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card -- the number card that they chose -- is revealed.

If they get the queen of hearts, they take home the entire jackpot (only person can win the jackpot), according to Grayton Road Tavern General Manager Jennifer Natale.

It costs only $1 per ticket, and drawings take place every Wednesday at the bar at 7:30 p.m.

Participants do not need to be present to win, but the drawing nights bring in big crowds.

Last week’s jackpot exceeded $550,000, and the King of Clubs was drawn.

Only nine cards are left.

