Cleveland FBI searching for 'armed and dangerous' bank robbers; reward offered

Two men stormed into a Cleveland bank Wednesday morning and ordered customers and employees to the ground

One of the suspects brandished a semi-automatic gun, jumped the counter and demanded cash from the tellers, according to Cleveland FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson.

The robbery occurred at Citizens Bank, located at 15042 Puritas Ave.

The suspects fled on foot, possibly northbound from the bank, and jumped into a maroon or red Jeep parked behind a nearby shopping center.

The robbers were roughly 20 years old, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighed 140 to 150 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of either of these two suspects is encouraged to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

These unknown men are considered armed and dangerous.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.