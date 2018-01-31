Wickliffe woman fends off armed carjacker; police seeking public's help

This navy blue Chrysler 200 may have been involved in an attempted Wickliffe carjacking. (Source: Wickliffe Police Department)

Wickliffe police released new video Wednesday of a car investigators believe may be connected to an attempted carjacking.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Lorna LeQuyea said a masked man came up to her in a driveway on the 900 block of Talmadge Ave. and tried to carjack her at gunpoint.

"He put the gun right up to my chest and I didn't even look down. I knew it was a gun," she said.

LeQuyea's intuition didn't deceive her, but she did admit it took her a moment to figure out what was going on.

"I wasn't scared. I think I was more angry and I was confused, and I don't like being confused. I was like, 'What's happening here? What is this?'" LeQuyea said.

What the 66-year-old did next even surprised herself. She stayed calm and told the man, multiple times, to go away.

"The two of us just stood there looking at each other and I looked into his eyes and I saw, I saw defiance, I saw anger, I saw fear," she said.

LeQuyea said another reason she didn't give up her keys was because they weren't in her hand at the time. The keys were sitting on the front seat of her car because she was in the process of unloading packages out of the back.

"Thank God and my angel he chose not to shoot me," she said.

LeQuyea stayed persistent and the man eventually ran away.

"After it was all over I kept saying, I have no idea why I responded the way I responded. I have no idea. It was just what my gut told me," she said.

LeQuyea didn't see a getaway car, but Wickliffe police believe a dark blue Chrysler 200 may be involved. It was spotted on camera nearby where the incident happened on Talmadge Avenue. Video shows it has a busted front bumper.

LeQuyea hopes police track down who tried to carjack her. She said me she learned a lot from her frightening close call.

"Don't leave your car running in the driveway, don't be taking your groceries out of the car without being aware of who's around you, even in your own driveway. I used to do that. I won't do that anymore," she said.

The only description police have of the suspect is that he's a young black man between the ages of 16 to 20.

LeQuyea said she chose to speak because she wants people to know this type of crime can happen to anyone, anywhere.

She wants people to always be aware of their surroundings and not hesitate to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wickliffe police detectives at 440-943-1234.

