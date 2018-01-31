Trump, GOP tax cuts prompting companies to boost employee wages

“My name is Jessica Melendez and I work for Jergens Inc. in Cleveland Ohio,” were the first words Melendez spoke as she addressed the President of the United States on Wednesday afternoon in the Oval Office.

It is not every day you step into the Oval Office, but that's where Melendez found herself along with five other working Americans discussing President Trump’s tax cuts and how those cuts would help their families.

Melendez, a single mom with two kids told the president that she, along with everyone in the company, is going to get what she called a double raise.

Jergens, she told President Trump, will also use the tax cut to reinvest in the company, and she sees that as a sign that the company is in good financial health.

After her visit, Melendez said walking into the Oval Office is something she'll never forget.

“I didn't know he was going to be in there when I was walking in and when I saw him it was unbelievable,” she said.

Melendez disagrees with critics who say the tax cuts amount to crumbs for working Americans.

“I live and work for my children and every dollar helps,” she said.

“Now I can plan on going on vacation in the summertime and the kids have to go to college."

