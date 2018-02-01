Northeast Ohio weather: Arctic blast and lake effect snow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

An arctic air mass is building in tonight. Temperatures are falling and lake effect snow will develop. The lake effect set up doesn't look overly impressive but we could see at least a few inches of snow where the bands establish themselves. It is a northwest wind so the snow bands will go well inland. A very cold day is in the forecast tomorrow. Lake effect snow will be around with an additional trace to 3 inches for most spots. Some warming takes place on Saturday in advance of the next system. We think a burst of lake snow develops Saturday morning east of Cleveland as moisture increases. Get ready for more snow area wide Saturday night and Sunday.