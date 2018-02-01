Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow likely this evening!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

A cold front will move through very early this morning. A second and stronger cold front will move through this afternoon. This will bring us a nice, fresh dose of cold, Arctic air. Canadian high pressure will move into the Ohio Valley on Friday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! It's pretty quiet out there. There are some echoes showing up on the radar. Most of this is coming down as light rain or drizzle, but it wouldn't surprise me if a few flurries mixed in. Nothing major. This won't last all day. For many of us, today will just be mostly cloudy and blustery.

9:00 AM: 37°, Noon: 39°, 5:00 PM: 33°

As cold air streams in later today, we do expect lake effect snow showers to develop. We could see snow popping up as soon as mid to late afternoon.

The snow showers are most likely in Cuyahoga County and east into the Primary Snow Belt. Portions of the Secondary Snow Belt will also see some of this. You'll want to watch for the snow on the evening commute.

Lake effect snow will continue through tonight and into tomorrow. Right now it looks like we'll get a good band setting up right over Cuyahoga County late tonight. (Mainly the east, south, and southeast sides of Cleveland.) This may extend south/southeast into Portage, Summit, Columbiana, and Mahoning counties.

Early-morning model guidance does keep this band over the same areas through about mid-morning tomorrow, and then shifts the snow east into the Primary Snow Belt Friday afternoon.

Wherever the lake effect sets up tonight, we'll see a trace up to 3". An additional trace to 3" is possible tomorrow where squalls persist.

Winter Isn't Over Yet:

We've had a lot of temperature ups and downs lately. Get ready for a period of mostly downs into next week.

Friday's high: 19°

Saturday's high: 33°

Sunday's high: 34°

Monday's high: 26°

Tuesday's high: 34°

Wednesday's high: 33°

Weekend Outlook:

We're still monitoring snow chances for the upcoming weekend. At this time, Saturday morning is still going to be dry. Snow will gradually move in through the day. Snow will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. The snow may even linger into Sunday afternoon.

There are some model differences when it comes to accumulation. Right now I'd plan for at least 2" – 5" area-wide. Stay tuned as this is subject to change.