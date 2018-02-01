Woman rushed to hospital after car slams into building on Cleveland's east side

Firefighters had to cut the roof off of a BMW to remove the driver after her car slammed into a building on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Blenheim Road.

The car crashed into part of the United Faith Missionary Baptist Church building.

Cleveland firefighters removed the female driver from the car and rushed her to an area hospital. She was conscious at the time of transport.

