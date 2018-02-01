Opening statements begin in Alianna DeFreeze murder trial

After the jury selection process lasted nearly two weeks, opening statements commenced Thursday morning in the murder trial for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, faces multiple counts of aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape, burglary, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse in connection to the seventh-grader's death.

Criminal Complaint: Christopher Whitaker purposely and with prior calculation cause the death of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze

Police say, in Jan. 2017, Whitaker followed Alianna and snatched her up as she waited for an RTA bus to school near the intersection of East 93rd Street and Kinsman. He then took her to an abandoned home where she was raped and brutally murdered.

Alianna's body was found four days later in the abandoned home on Fuller Avenue.

Prosecutor says investigators recovered tools from the home: a box cutter, electric drill and knife. They all had Christopher Whittaker’s DNA on them. https://t.co/2tB98GhgFR #AliannaDeFreeze — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) February 1, 2018

Whitaker's trial in front of Cuyahoga County Judge Carolyn Friedland started just days before Alianna's friends and families marked one year since the day of her death with a purple balloon release in Cleveland.

The DeFreeze family has started The Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make A Change Foundation to better protect children and provide transportation to kids who face challenges getting to school.

Additionally, Senate Bill 82, or the "Alianna Alert," is making it's way the Ohio legislature. The Bill would require schools to call parents within one hour of the start of the school day if their child has been marked absent.

Whitaker is a convicted sex offender who served almost four years in prison in the past. If convicted in Alianna's murder, Whitaker could face the death penalty.

