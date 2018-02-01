'Chief Wahoo bratwurst' from Columbia Station butcher sparks online debate

The Cleveland Indians and MLB may be doing away with the Chief Wahoo logo, but one Northeast Ohio butcher shop is naming a bratwurst after the Native American symbol.

All your Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo logo questions answered

Gibbs Butcher Block in Lorain County shared a photo on Facebook that said "Chief Wahoo will always live on here at Gibbs."

The photo from the Lorain County butcher shop triggered mixed reviews. Some said they can't wait to stop in to try the bratwurst, while others said they will be avoiding the shop from now on.

Chief Wahoo will be phased out from the Cleveland Indians baseball franchise by the start of the 2019 season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.