Today on Sunnyside Up, a Pennsylvanian school is arming teachers with bats; a better alternative than guns?

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Wednesday morning, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and command staff are scheduled to meet with city council’s safety committee.More >>
Wednesday morning, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and command staff are scheduled to meet with city council’s safety committee.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
A program that has been helping hundreds of at-risk youth in Cuyahoga County is losing Medicaid funding this summer.More >>
A program that has been helping hundreds of at-risk youth in Cuyahoga County is losing Medicaid funding this summer.More >>
Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Clinic are partnering on a new wellness campaign aimed at improving health in the community and introducing residents to all that is offered in the Metroparks system.More >>
Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Clinic are partnering on a new wellness campaign aimed at improving health in the community and introducing residents to all that is offered in the Metroparks system.More >>
A group of residents in the Avalon Estates subdivision in North Ridgeville are pushing back against a rezoning proposal that would turn a nearby barn into an event center.More >>
A group of residents in the Avalon Estates subdivision in North Ridgeville are pushing back against a rezoning proposal that would turn a nearby barn into an event center.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>