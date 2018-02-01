Today on 'Sunnyside Up,' a Rocky River native won America's first 2018 Olympics gold medal

"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Monday's edition of "Sunnyside Up":

Rocky River native Red Gerard took home the first gold medal for the U.S. in the 2018 Olympics.

A feud has erupted between former "Sex in the City" co-stars.

"Sunnyside Up" is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.