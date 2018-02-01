Today on Sunnyside Up: Does the fired NFL cheerleader have a cas - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Today on Sunnyside Up: Does the fired NFL cheerleader have a case for a lawsuit?

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On the Thursday's edition of "Sunnyside Up":

  • An NFL cheerleader was fired because of a "distasteful" photo. Now, she is suing the team. Does she have a case? (POLL)
  • The rising costs of weddings, for both the couples and guests.
  • What would you do: A viral video shows a cheetah leaping into a vehicle during a safari trip.

