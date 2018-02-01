Today on Sunnyside Up: If AR-15-style rifles were banned in Ohio, would students be more or less safe?

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Lorain County Community College is helping patients get the proper care even without insurance and at a fraction of the cost.More >>
Daniels detailed her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, described how she was threatened to keep silent, and discussed the ongoing legal battle involving a "hush" payment from Trump's lawyer.More >>
Missing for days, Victor Prieto-Gomez's family went out looking for him themselves. They found him, but he had died in a wooded area. Now they want to know how he got there.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
