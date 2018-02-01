'Abortion is racism': Ad campaign launched in Northeast Ohio

The Radiance Foundation and the Coalition for Life Cleveland have launched a new ad campaign throughout Northeast Ohio detailing the impacts abortion could have on the community.

Officials from the organizations held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the campaign.

WATCH HERE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

Messages from the billboard and social media campaign include:

"Abortion is systemic racism"

"Abortion is fake feminism"

"Abortion is violence"

"Abortion is lost fatherhood"

"Abortion is injustice anywhere"

The ad campaign is a counter-response to Preterm's recent billboard barrage with messages like "Abortion is sacred" and "Abortion is gender equality."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.