Cuyahoga County reports 5 more flu-related deaths

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports five flu-related deaths. 

That brings the total deaths for the season to 16.

The latest deaths include:

  • 93-year-old Euclid man
  • 90-year-old Independence woman
  • 87-year-old Mayfield Heights woman
  • 60-year-old Parma woman 
  • 87-year-old Westlake man

The health department is recommending that all residents older than six months of age receive a flu shot.

