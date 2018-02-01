New York state gives tablets to incarcerated prison inmates

The New York State Department of Corrections announced that all prison inmates will be given a tablet while incarcerated.

Acting Commissioner Annucci: in a groundbreaking move the Department will provide each incarcerated individual a tablet, at no cost, with the ability to access free educational material and eBooks and to file grievances — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 30, 2018

Inmates will have access to free educational material, eBooks for reading, and a secure email system to communicate with friends and family.

Acting Commissioner Annucci: individuals will also have the option to purchase music and additional eBooks and access a secure email system to communicate with family and friends — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 30, 2018

Acting Commissioner Annucci: the Department plans to move to an electronic Inmate Trust Account Service system which will allow family and friends to more easily deposit money as well as provide quicker access to funds for the population — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 30, 2018

The tablet program is part of a contractual program with JPay, a corrections-related service provider.

Clarification on the new tablet initiative at DOCCS. pic.twitter.com/bRv9asGTYh — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 31, 2018

According to the New York DOCCS, the tablets will be purchased with funds from the budget. There will be no New York state funds used.

In March 2016, there were 52,245 inmates in New York correctional facilities.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.