New York state gives tablets to incarcerated prison inmates

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The New York State Department of Corrections announced that all prison inmates will be given a tablet while incarcerated.

Inmates will have access to free educational material, eBooks for reading, and a secure email system to communicate with friends and family.

The tablet program is part of a contractual program with JPay, a corrections-related service provider.

According to the New York DOCCS, the tablets will be purchased with funds from the budget. There will be no New York state funds used.

In March 2016, there were 52,245 inmates in New York correctional facilities.

