Wickliffe police arrest suspect in attempt carjacking

A 20-year-old Wicklffe man is now charged with aggravated robbery, after the attempt carjacking of a 66-year-old woman.

Wickliffe police say Blake Cook was armed with a gun when he tried to steal Loran LeQuyea's car on Jan. 30.

LeQuyea was unloading packages in her driveway in the 900 block of Talmadge Avenue, when Cook walked up and pointed a gun at her.

LeQuyea told him to go away and he did.

"After it was all over I kept saying, I have no idea why I responded the way I responded. I have no idea. It was just what my gut told me," LeQuyea said.

Cook is now being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court on Feb. 8.

