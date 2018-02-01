Man who bit trooper's ear pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

The man accused of assaulting an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper and biting his ear, has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cornelius Carey Jr. is charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and kidnapping for the Jan 11. attack.

According to police reports, Trooper Lance Deshuk had stopped Carey for walking in the middle of Diagonal Road in Lorain County.

Carey allegedly then attacked Deshuk, biting his ear and hitting him multiple times in the face.

Additional responding officers restrained Carey and took him into custody.

Deshuk was treated and released from a local hospital.

Carey is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Feb. 14.

