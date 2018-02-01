The Super Bowl snack you didn't know you need: Loaded potato wedges with avocado cream

You may have a Super Bowl party to attend this weekend or you may be throwing a party yourself. Here are some recipe ideas from students with the Polaris Baking & Pastry Arts and Chef Training programs.

RELATED: 3 easy, creative Super Bowl LII recipes from Cleveland chefs (videos)

Loaded Potato Wedges with Avocado Cream

Prepared by Brandon Schieferle

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the wedges:

2 pounds new potatoes, wedged

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Crispy bacon, crumbled

Cheddar cheese

Scallions

Sour cream

For the avocado cream sauce:

1 medium avocado

½ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons mayo

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut the potatoes into wedges and toss in a bowl with the olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Spread wedges on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Wedges should be crispy on the outside, but tender on the inside.

While potatoes bake, make the avocado cream by combining all ingredients in a food processor and pulsing until a smooth consistency is achieved. Also, cook bacon, grate the cheddar cheese, and cut scallions thin.

Arrange potatoes on serving platter and sprinkle with cheese and bacon. Return to oven for 5 minutes and melt cheese.

Finish by sprinkling with bacon and scallions, and drizzle with avocado cream and sour cream.

Nashville Style Hot Chicken Tenders

Prepared by Cheyenne Yates

Yield: 24 pieces

Ingredients

6 each, 7-ounce chicken breasts, skinless, boneless

(slice each breast into 4 equal portions creating “tenders”)

Buttermilk brine

1 ½ cups………….buttermilk

¼ cup………………sriracha sauce

1 tbpsn……………kosher salt

2 tspns……………black pepper

Mix the ingredients for the brine in a small bowl

Pour the brine mixture over the cut chicken tenders and toss to coat evenly.

Wrap the bowl and place in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight

Buttermilk batter

1 ½ cups…………buttermilk

3 each……………eggs

3 tbsp…………sriracha

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and set aside until needed for frying

Spicy flour mix

3 cups…………..flour

2 tbsp……………kosher salt

¾ tsp of all of the following seasonings….chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, celery salt, rubbed sage, oregano, basil, thyme and allspice

Blend all ingredients together in a bowl with a whisk, set aside until needed for frying

Nashville hot chicken tender sauce

½ cup……………… salad oil (or oil from the fried tenders!)

2 tbsp………….cayenne pepper

1 tbsp…….…….crushed red peppers

1 – 2 tbsp……brown sugar or honey

2 tsp…….…….paprika

1 tsp…………….garlic powder

1 tsp…………….kosher salt

Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl or shake together in a closed bottle, set aside until needed

To make Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

If you have a deep fryer, set the temperature to 350f

If using a pot, fill with enough oil to get to a two-inch depth and heat to 350

Remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry

Place the chicken tenders, 1 at a time, in the spicy flour mixture

Dip the floured chicken tender into the buttermilk batter and then back into the flour to coat one more time

Do this procedure to about 5 or 6 tenders at a time

Carefully place the floured tenders into the hot oil to fry

Fry the tenders for about 4 to 5 minutes, the internal temperature of the chicken tender must reach 165f to assure a properly cooked piece of chicken

Once the tenders are fried, place on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil

Arrange all the fried tenders on a serving platter, garnish the platter with sliced bread and butter pickles and then drizzle the hot sauce over the tenders.

Serve with biscuits if making sliders!

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza

Prepared by Natalie Turchyn

Prep Time

10 minutes

Cook Time

10 minutes

Total Time

20 minutes

Yields 4 servings

Store-bought naan bread and rotisserie chicken make these tasty flatbread pizzas incredibly fast and easy to put together.

Ingredients

4 store-bought naan or flatbread

1/2 cup prepared BBQ sauce (your favorite brand)

3/4 cup Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Wings Sauce

1-/2 cups cooked, diced chicken (I used rotisserie chicken)

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup crumbled gorgonzola or blue cheese

3 green onions, finely chopped

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place flatbreads on baking sheets.

Combine BBQ sauce with 1/2 cup Buffalo Wings Sauce. Divide mixture between the flatbread. In a small bowl toss chicken with remaining 1/4 cup Buffalo Wings Sauce. Arrange on top of pizzas and top with cheeses.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, till edges of bread are toasted and nicely browned and cheese is melted. Remove from oven and top with chopped green onion.

Transfer to a cutting board, cut into wedges, and serve.

About the student chefs:

Brandon Schieferle is a Strongsville High School senior in the Polaris Chef Training program. He is a Polaris student ambassador and a defending state and national ProStart Culinary Team champion. This fall, he plans to attend Sullivan University (on a full ride) in Louisville, Kentucky and major in Culinary Arts and Restaurant & Hotel Management. His ultimate career goal is to work as an executive chef for a Michelin Starred restaurant.

Cheyenne Yates is a North Olmsted High School senior in the Polaris Chef Training program. She is also a Polaris student ambassador and a defending state and national ProStart Culinary Team champion. She too plans to attend Sullivan University (also on a full ride) this fall and major in Culinary Arts. Her dream job is to someday become a private chef.

Natalie Turchyn is a Polaris Baking & Pastry Arts senior from Strongsville High School. She too is a Polaris ambassador and the defending silver medalist from the 2017 Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) state culinary competition in food innovations. This fall, she plans to attend Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island and major in Baking & Pastry Arts and Culinary Management. She hopes to someday own her own successful bakery.

Chef Tammy Hoegler, Polaris Baking & Pastry Arts and Chef training programs

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.