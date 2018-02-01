3 young kids and their mom held at gunpoint during home invasion

A mom and her three young children, ages 4, 8 and 9, were held at gunpoint during a home invasion Wednesday evening.

Three adult friends of the mom were also inside the Columbia Avenue home when two suspects forced their way inside around 8:00 p.m.

The suspects stole a cellphone, laptop and $222.00.

One victim managed to run outside to a neighbor's house and bang on the door for help.

The 41-year-old neighbor came outside to see what was going on and was shot in the leg by one of the fleeing suspects.

The neighbor, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Akron City Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the mom was at a gas station on North Main Street, when she saw one of the suspects inside the station.

Akron police officers responded and took Thornton Thomas, 30, into custody. Officers say he had the victim's cellphone in his possession at the time of arrest.

Thomas is now charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

The second suspect remains on the loose.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.