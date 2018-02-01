Flats East Bank offering free parking if you spend $50 at participating restaurants

Flats East Bank is now offering free parking with a purchase from one of the nine participating locations in the Flats until April 1.

Backyard Bocce, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, Coastal Taco, Dante’s Inferno, LAGO, Margaritaville, Punch Bowl Social and Thirsty Dog Brewing are all offering free parking validation for Flats East Bank customers making a qualified purchase of $50 or more on one receipt daily after 3 p.m.

Flats East Bank participating venues will apply the discount to purchase receipt for value paid on parking.

“We are thrilled to offer this promotional perk to visitors coming to the Flats East Bank,” said Flats East Bank Director of Marketing, Heidi Yanok. “With upcoming events like Downtown Restaurant Week, our Third Annual Mardi Gras Crawl, and Valentine’s Day, we hope customers can enjoy their time here with the added benefit of free parking.”

Street parking caused a bit of an uproar in the Flats this summer when a new ban was put in place by the city in July.

Several people were being ticketed and towed and claimed they didn't know about the restrictions or that the signs were put in place after they had already parked.

You can't park on the following public locations after 4 p.m. on the weekend:

Old River Road from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 10th Street from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 9th Street from Front Street to Superior Avenue

West 6th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

West 3rd Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

Saint Clair Avenue from West 9th Street to West 3rd Street

Lakeside Avenue from West 6th Street to West 3rd Street

