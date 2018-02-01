The Blue Angels coming to Cleveland for Navy Week

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be in Cleveland during the summer of 2018 for Navy Week. (Source AP Images)

Navy Week will take place from Aug. 27 - Sept. 2, the week-long event will be a part of the Cleveland National Air Show.

According to the Navy Week website the event is designed to give people the opportunity to learn about the Navy and show the importance of national security and prosperity.

The week-long event will feature:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Navy Band performances

Senior Navy Leadership Sailors assigned to the state's namesake submarine, USS Ohio

Navy Divers and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams

Navy Oceanography/Meteorology scientists and disposal teams

Sailors from USS Constitution (World's oldest commissioned warship afloat)

Navy Medicine personnel

Navy History and Heritage Command historians and displays

The Navy's new virtual reality simulator

