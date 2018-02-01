Little Cleveland girl making big difference in the world: Romona's Kids

Logan Williams, 9, of Cleveland, is giving up her birthday presents this year to help the homeless. (Source: WOIO)

Whenever I meet children out in the community, I've always found that you're never too young to make a difference in the world.

That's especially true of a 9-year-old Cleveland girl who's giving up birthday presents this year for a very touching reason.

Logan Williams came up with the idea to celebrate her 10th birthday by helping the homeless to stay warm, after she and her mom saw a man out in the below-freezing weather.

"I was sad and I always talk to my grandma about the homeless, so I just wanted to start collecting blankets for the homeless because it's winter," said Wiliams.

She's throwing a party called "Blanket Blessings Talent Show" on Feb. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fairfax Recreation Center in Cleveland.

The entry fee is a blanket or a contribution to buy a blanket. Logan even plans to deliver them herself, and tell them a special message:

"I hope you feel better, stay warm, and God bless your heart," said Williams.

Logan says she wants to start her own homeless shelter when she grows up, with a school for children, and even a college.

The 9-year-old says she loves school, dance and music.

She's been on the Cleveland Cavaliers Junior Scream Team, and is performing in "Fences" at the Aurora Community Theater this month.

But Logan's biggest role right now is trying to get as many people as possible to carry a blanket in their car in case they see a homeless person out in the cold.

Here are locations where you can drop off blankets:

YWCA Greater Cleveland

4019 Prospect Avenue

Cleveland 44103

216-881-6878

Joseph's Home Men's Shelter

2412 Community College Ave.

Cleveland, 44115

216-685-1551

New Direction Church

1337 Giddings Road

Cleveland, 44103

216-881-5683

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.