Lakewood police now say 70-year-old man was murdered

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled Thursday the 70-year-old man found dead in his home earlier this week was murdered.

Lakewood police found Daniel Donlan inside his home in the 1600 block of Robinwood Avenue on Jan. 29.

Officers had responded to the home for a welfare check, after Donlan had not been seen for several days.

The cause of death has not been released and there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakewood police at 216-521-6773,

