Cleveland firefighters put out fire at Cuyahoga County Juvenile - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland firefighters put out fire at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Authorities said Styrofoam cups caught on fire to start the incident.  (Source: Cleveland Fire Department) Authorities said Styrofoam cups caught on fire to start the incident.  (Source: Cleveland Fire Department)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland firefighters put out a fire at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday.

The fire department said the fire happened on 4th floor in a conference room.

Investigators are working to remove smoke and water from the sprinklers.

Authorities said Styrofoam cups caught on fire to start the incident. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly