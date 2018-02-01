Cleveland firefighters put out fire at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

Authorities said Styrofoam cups caught on fire to start the incident. (Source: Cleveland Fire Department)

Cleveland firefighters put out a fire at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday.

The fire department said the fire happened on 4th floor in a conference room.

Investigators are working to remove smoke and water from the sprinklers.

Authorities said Styrofoam cups caught on fire to start the incident.

UPDATE from Juvenile Justice Center: Small Fire in 4th Floor Conference Room is OUT. Working to remove smoke and water from sprinklers. pic.twitter.com/eB8KqvlV1X — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 1, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

