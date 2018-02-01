Ohio-made popcorn recalled for undeclared allergen - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio-made popcorn recalled for undeclared allergen

The Walnut Creek Food's Old Fashioned Carmel Popcorn was recalled after the undeclared soy allergen on the label. (Source : Miller's Creamery Facebook Page) The Walnut Creek Food's Old Fashioned Carmel Popcorn was recalled after the undeclared soy allergen on the label. (Source : Miller's Creamery Facebook Page)
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH (WOIO) -

Miller's Creamery in New Philadelphia has issued a voluntary recall after an undeclared soy allergen on one of their popcorn products.

The creamery said in a news released said the Walnut Creek Food's Old Fashioned Carmel Popcorn was recalled after the undeclared soy allergen on the label.

The product is in 15oz. bags and carry a Walnut Creek Foods label. The creamery said all 'best buy dates' for these products are included in the recall.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture noticed the issue during a visit.

The creamery said there have been no reports of illness at this time.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Miller's Creamery at 330-339-2800.

