Missing Lorain woman found dead, case investigated as a homicide

A missing Lorain woman has been found dead, the case is being investigated as a homicide. (Source WOIO)

A missing Lorain woman has been found dead, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Lorain Police Department said on Feb. 1 detectives responded to a Packard Drive home to follow up on a missing person complaint that had been filed on Jan. 31.

Investigators learned the homeowner and the missing person had not been seen in several days.

Authorities said once officers got into the home they found two people on the kitchen floor.

This missing 44-year-old woman was found dead and the resident was alive but unresponsive.

Identities of the two people are not being released at this time.

The resident of the home is a 74-year-old male.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.