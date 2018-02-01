Blustery arctic plunge leaves Cleveland open to harsh, snowy conditions

Tune in at 10:35 p.m. for a Cleveland 19 livestream, and get the latest weather updates. (Source: WOIO)

January ended relatively mild, with only one day where we saw highs in the 20s over the last two weeks of the month.

Well, the cold, arctic air will make a return to the Great Lakes, including Ohio heading into the first few days of the month, if not longer.

The persistent ridge of milder air that we've enjoyed lately will erode and allow a huge push of cold air to slide in from Canada.

This cold air set up will do a couple things:

First, it opens us up to be in line for winter storms as they track in from the southwest. Instead of a rain, or a rain/snow mix, we may be more likely to see all snow, if we stay cold enough.

Secondly, it opens up for bouts of lake effect snows. Lake Erie is currently about half ice-covered. With much of that ice-free area just north of Cleveland. The other lakes, Michigan and Huron, have less ice than that. So , the recent mild stretch has opened up the lake for businesses. Eventually, this pattern will likely reverse itself back to what we enjoyed the past several weeks, but it may not be until the middle of the month before that happens.

Until then, stay warm, stay safe and stay informed.

